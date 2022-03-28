SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Primmune Therapeutics, a biotech company harnessing the power of the innate immune system to treat solid tumors in the advanced cancer setting and for clearing human papilloma virus-driven pre-cancerous cervical lesions, today announced that they will present interim Phase 1 clinical data for PRTX007, a novel, orally administered, small molecule toll-like receptor 7 (TLR7) specific agonist, at the 2022 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting. T
Click here to view original post
Primmune Therapeutics to Present Interim Clinical Data from Phase 1 Study Evaluating PRTX007 at the 2022 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting
SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Primmune Therapeutics, a biotech company harnessing the power of the innate immune system to treat solid tumors in the advanced cancer setting and for clearing human papilloma virus-driven pre-cancerous cervical lesions, today announced that they will present interim Phase 1 clinical data for PRTX007, a novel, orally administered, small molecule toll-like receptor 7 (TLR7) specific agonist, at the 2022 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting. T