Shelley Wright Named 2022 SETI Institute Drake Award Recipient

March 29, 2022 Mary Canady News Comments Off on Shelley Wright Named 2022 SETI Institute Drake Award Recipient

UC San Diego Associate Professor of Physics Shelley Wright will receive the 2022 Drake Award from the SETI Institute. Wright will be recognized for her decades-long work in the field of searching for extraterrestrial intelligence (SETI).

Click here to view original post