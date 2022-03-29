Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches CE-IVD Marked Next-Generation Sequencing Instrument for Use in Clinical Labs

CARLSBAD, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Thermo Fisher Scientific today launched the CE-IVD marked Ion Torrent Genexus Dx Integrated Sequencer, an automated, next-generation sequencing (NGS) platform that delivers results in as little as a single day. Designed for use in clinical laboratories, the fully validated system enables users to perform both diagnostic testing and clinical research on a single instrument. “Next-generation sequencing has become an essential tool to bring the promise of precisi

Click here to view original post