f5 Therapeutics Announces Selection as a San Diego ’Cool Company’ Class of 2022

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)– #biotechnology–f5 Therapeutics Incorporated, a privately-held pharmaceutical company developing small-molecule targeted protein degraders via their NExMods™ platform, today announced that they have been selected as a ‘Cool Company’ for the second year in a row. The renown ‘Cool Company’ program chooses a select few companies in the San Diego area and recognizes them for their potential for Series A funding with top venture capital firms. This year’s competition had 150 applicants.

