SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Paracrine, Inc., announced today the online publication (ahead of print) of the findings from the STAR I trial in Arthritis & Rheumatology Journal, the official journal of the American College of Rheumatology. The manuscript by Khanna et al. is entitled “Adipose-Derived Regenerative Cell Transplantation in Systemic Sclerosis: Scleroderma Treatment with Celution Processed Adipose Derived Regenerative Cells – a Randomized Clinical Trial” (https://onlinelibrary.wile
Click here to view original post
Paracrine Announces Publication of STAR Trial, Including Improvement in Hand Function and Quality of Life in Patients With Diffuse Cutaneous Scleroderma
SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Paracrine, Inc., announced today the online publication (ahead of print) of the findings from the STAR I trial in Arthritis & Rheumatology Journal, the official journal of the American College of Rheumatology. The manuscript by Khanna et al. is entitled “Adipose-Derived Regenerative Cell Transplantation in Systemic Sclerosis: Scleroderma Treatment with Celution Processed Adipose Derived Regenerative Cells – a Randomized Clinical Trial” (https://onlinelibrary.wile