UC San Diego Design Lab &amp; California 100 Partner to Bring Top Talent to Design@Large Workshop Series

In order to get the future we want, we must take an active hand in designing it. Californians are creating many opportunities to shape the state’s future, including Governor Gavin Newsom’s statewide Future of Work Commission, responses to sweeping social changes brought about by COVID-19.

New Research Center Brings Genomic Medicine to Individuals of Admixed Ancestry

October 12, 2021

Researchers at UC San Diego School of Medicine awarded $11.7 million by National Institutes of Health to identify genomic and socioeconomic factors contributing to health and disease in admixed individuals. The new center aims to bring the genomic revolution to all. Click here to view original post… […]