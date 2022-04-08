SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Boundless Bio, a next-generation precision oncology company developing innovative therapeutics directed against extrachromosomal DNA (ecDNA) in oncogene amplified cancers, today will present a new finding at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2022, held in New Orleans and virtually from April 8-13, 2022. The poster, Replication stress and the inability to repair damaged DNA, the potential “Achilles’ heel” of ecDNA+ tumor cells, is avai
Click here to view original post
Boundless Bio Presents Data on the Novel Discovery of the Association Between Extrachromosomal DNA (ecDNA) and Replication Stress at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting 2022
SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Boundless Bio, a next-generation precision oncology company developing innovative therapeutics directed against extrachromosomal DNA (ecDNA) in oncogene amplified cancers, today will present a new finding at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2022, held in New Orleans and virtually from April 8-13, 2022. The poster, Replication stress and the inability to repair damaged DNA, the potential “Achilles’ heel” of ecDNA+ tumor cells, is avai