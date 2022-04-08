SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)– #AACR22–Orphagen Presents Preclinical Efficacy Data at AACR 2022 on OR-449, a First-in-Class SF-1 Inhibitor, for the Treatment of Leydig Cell Tumors
Click here to view original post
Orphagen Pharmaceuticals Presents Preclinical Efficacy Data at AACR 2022 on OR-449, a First-in-Class Steroidogenic Factor 1 Inhibitor, for the Treatment of Leydig Cell Tumors
SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)– #AACR22–Orphagen Presents Preclinical Efficacy Data at AACR 2022 on OR-449, a First-in-Class SF-1 Inhibitor, for the Treatment of Leydig Cell Tumors