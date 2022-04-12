Abzena commits chunk of new $65M investment to build out in hot North Carolina scene

A San Diego CDMO has landed a $65 million investment to expand its drug substance and fill-finish manufacturing capacity, and it’s putting some of the money into its newest site on the other side of the country.

Abzena will join the laundry list of companies that have expanded their efforts in North Carolina in the past year. The new site in Sanford, roughly 45 miles southwest of Raleigh, will feature 2,000-liter single-use bioreactors and is expected to be ready by Q4 of this year. The site will be used to enhance drug discovery and cell-line offerings, add fill-finish capabilities and complete a new biological testing laboratory.

“This new capital will allow us to develop and manufacture a greater number of novel treatments for more patients,” CEO Jonathan Goldman said in a statement. “I am delighted to see Abzena grow to become the most innovative and flexible…

