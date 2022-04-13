Amy M. Sitapati Named 2022 Leonard Tow Humanism in Medicine Award Recipient

UC San Diego Health physician recognized for her humanistic approach to medicine and delivery of care for patients and their families.
Related Articles
UC San Diego Honors the Life and Legacy of César Chávez
March 31, 2022 sandiegobiotech News, UCSD News Comments Off on UC San Diego Honors the Life and Legacy of César Chávez
This April, UC San Diego presents a monthlong celebration in honor of the life and achievements of Mexican American labor leader and civil rights activist César E. Chávez. The campus has in-person and virtual pr… […]
How to Double Voter Turnout and Increase Representation during Local Elections
August 20, 2021 sandiegobiotech News, UCSD News Comments Off on How to Double Voter Turnout and Increase Representation during Local Elections
Low and uneven turnout is a serious problem for local democracy. However, simply moving off-cycle, local elections to be held on the same day as statewide and national contests doubles voter turnout and leads to… […]
Heart to Heart: Seven Couples Share Their UC San Diego Love Stories
February 10, 2022 sandiegobiotech News, UCSD News Comments Off on Heart to Heart: Seven Couples Share Their UC San Diego Love Stories
As Valentine’s Day approaches, we are celebrating all the lasting love stories that got their start right here at UC San Diego. To honor the day dedicated to love, we asked the Triton community to share their ma… […]