Amy M. Sitapati Named 2022 Leonard Tow Humanism in Medicine Award Recipient

April 13, 2022 sandiegobiotech News, UCSD News Comments Off on Amy M. Sitapati Named 2022 Leonard Tow Humanism in Medicine Award Recipient

UC San Diego Health physician recognized for her humanistic approach to medicine and delivery of care for patients and their families.

