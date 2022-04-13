SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)– #biotech–Sampling Human’s engineered cell platform detects & classifies select living cells in samples of millions of cells transforming diagnostic processes.
Click here to view original post
Sampling Human Raises $2 Million to Support the Development of Engineered Cells for Single Cell Analysis
SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)– #biotech–Sampling Human’s engineered cell platform detects & classifies select living cells in samples of millions of cells transforming diagnostic processes.