Achilles joins Center for Breakthrough Medicines site near Philadelphia; Catalent adds new suites at Kansas City facility

Another CDMO is joining the Center for Breakthrough Medicines.

London-based Achilles Therapeutics has inked a deal to get supplies for its Phase I/IIa clinical trials in non-small cell lung cancer and metastatic or recurrent melanoma patients.

CBM will manufacture the T-cell therapy for trials.

“We look forward to mobilizing our world-class cell therapy capabilities, with our first wave of cell therapy suites to enable Achilles to accelerate the development of their flagship precision T-cell product candidate,” head of cell therapy at CBM John Lee said.

In January, SK Bioscience invested $350 million of equity financing into the CBM, which is located in King of Prussia, PA, outside Philadelphia, with plans to add another 2,000 employees.

CBM was established in 2019. The center announced over the summer that it would invest $132 million in production capacity in mRNA and viral vector operations in a project set to be operational by 2024.

…

Click here to view original post