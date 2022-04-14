Let’s build something together: Ex-Lowe’s CFO to join Pfizer while Moderna’s David Meline retires; The CEO-partner party rolls on at Flagship

David Denton

? The two major Covid-19 vaccine competitors, Pfizer and Moderna, will both have new finance chiefs within a week of each other: At Pfizer, David Denton will succeed 15-year vet Frank D’Amelio as CFO on May 2 after three years in charge of finances at home improvement chain Lowe’s. With Pfizer’s M&A wheels always spinning, Denton left as CFO of CVS Health shortly after playing an integral role in the acquisition of Aetna in late 2017.

Meanwhile, David Meline is calling it quits at Moderna, heading back into retirement nearly two years into his tenure as CFO and yielding the stage to Jorge Gomez on May 9. Before taking the CFO job at dental products manufacturer Dentsply Sirona in 2019, Gomez was also finance chief during a 13-year run at Cardinal Health. Meline had retired as Amgen’s CFO until the Moderna…

