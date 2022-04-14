Q&A: Biospring co-founder explains recent investment in San Diego CDMO

Earlier this week, the San Diego CDMO Abzena landed a $65 million investment to expand its drug substance and fill-finish capacity. Part of that investment is headed to already-existing sites, and some of the funding is headed to a new location in Sanford, NC, about 45 miles southwest of Raleigh.

That North Carolina site will be the company’s sixth manufacturing location once it is completed. It’s joining a region — the Research Triangle Park — that is blossoming with development. NC Gov. Roy Cooper has made it well-known that he is doing his best to draw in biotech and pharma manufacturing talent, adding hundreds of new jobs and bolstering the economies of even smaller towns and cities outside the big three: Raleigh, Durham and Chapel Hill.

Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe and Biospring Partners led the fundraising efforts. Biospring co-founder and managing partner Michelle Dipp took the time to answer…

