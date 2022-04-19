Acadia’s prized pain drug from $52M buyout flops its first test

When Acadia Pharmaceuticals put down $52.5 million in cash to buy out CerSci Therapeutics – along with $887 million in biobucks – in 2020, CEO Steve Davis made clear that its non-opioid painkillers for acute and chronic pain, particularly the lead compound, ACP-044, was the star of the show. A Phase II study was being planned for the following year.

The results are now in. And they don’t bode well.

San Diego-based Acadia revealed that ACP-044 failed to meet the primary endpoint of a Phase II trial testing it for acute pain following bunionectomy surgery, which compared cumulative pain intensity scores over 24 hours between the ACP-044 1600 mg once daily, ACP-044 400 mg four times daily and placebo treatment arms.

Although investigators saw a “trend favoring” the low-dose group, noting a difference of -10.5 points compared to placebo, the effect was not statistically significant at 48 hours and 72…

Click here to view original post