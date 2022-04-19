Avilar Therapeutics to Present Scientific Poster on ATACs, a New Class of Degraders for Targeting Extracellular Proteins, at Protein Degradation Conference

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Avilar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company focused on extracellular protein degradation, today announced a scientific poster presentation highlighting ATACs (ASGPR-Targeting Chimeras) at the 5th annual Protein Degradation Using PROTACs & Molecular Glues meeting being held in San Diego, April 19-20. ATACs are a new class of degraders designed to degrade extracellular proteins. ATACs are bi-functional molecules comprising a ligand that binds to a target

Click here to view original post