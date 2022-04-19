The 20(+1) under 40: Your guide to the next generation of biotech leaders

For a second year in a row, we’ve launched a 20 under 40 project and arrived, months later, with a list of 21 names.

The reason for that is simple: No matter how much we valorize the lone genius, science is ultimately and always a team sport. Like last year, we set out to honor individuals and found, when we looked, that it was really a team — or in this case a duo — that deserved the recognition.

There’s a long history there: Watson and Crick; Marie and Pierre Curie; Doudna and Charpentier; heck, even Lennon and McCartney.

None of our nominees have quite reached those heights, but there’s still time. One duo has already pioneered CRISPR diagnostics and is pushing gene editing into new areas. Another is trying to solve the biggest hurdle to gene therapy.

Then again, so might the individuals. We prioritized young scientists and entrepreneurs…

