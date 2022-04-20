Salk Institute mourns the loss of Distinguished Professor Emerita Ursula Bellugi

LA JOLLA— Ursula Bellugi, Distinguished Professor Emerita and Founder’s Chair at the Salk Institute, 2008 inductee to the National Academy of Sciences and winner of the Jacob Javitz Neuroscience Investigator Award, died peacefully on April 17, 2022, in La Jolla, CA, at the age of 91.

“All of us at Salk are grieved by the loss of Ursula Bellugi,” says Salk President Rusty Gage. “She leaves an indelible legacy of shedding light on how humans communicate and socialize. The humanity and compassion she brought to her work was truly special and our community will miss her dearly.”

Bellugi joined Salk in 1968, following a brief tenure as an assistant professor and research fellow at Harvard University. She became director of Salk’s Laboratory…

