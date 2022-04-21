Acadia Pharmaceuticals to Announce First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 4, 2022

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ACAD) today announced that it will report first quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, after the close of the U.S. financial markets. Acadia’s management team will also host a conference call and webcast on May 4, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss financial results and operations. The conference call may be accessed by dialing 855-638-4820 for participants in the United States or Canada and 443-877-4067

Click here to view original post