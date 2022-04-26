Cellular regeneration therapy restores damaged liver tissue faster than ever

Liver cells were partially reprogrammed into younger cells (red) using Yamanaka factors (white). The cell nuclei (blue) and cytoskeletal proteins (green) are also shown.
Credit: Salk Institute

LA JOLLA—Mammals can’t typically regenerate organs as efficiently as other vertebrates, such as fish and lizards. Now, Salk scientists have found a way to partially reset liver cells to more youthful states—allowing them to heal damaged tissue at a faster rate than previously observed. The results, published in Cell Reports on April 26, 2022, reveal that the use of reprogramming molecules can improve cell growth, leading to better liver tissue regeneration in mice.

“We are excited to make strides at repairing cells of damaged…
