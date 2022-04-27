Caladrius’ 16-year rocky history bends again in Cend merger; After Cellectis, China JV deals, Cytovia inks SPAC deal

After a roller coaster spanning 16 years, Caladrius Biosciences thinks it can return to stable ground in a merger with little-known Cend Therapeutics.

Caladrius will make an immediate investment of $10 million into the solid tumor-focused San Diego biotech. Cend had already attracted a partner for its lead oncology asset CEND-1 by selling the Greater China rights to Qilu Pharmaceutical for $10 million upfront and $225 million in biobucks in February 2021.

Now, the companies are combining and will be renamed Lisata Therapeutics, expected to close in the third quarter. Caladrius had $95 million in cash on hand at the end of 2021. The deal values each company at $90 million, a 136% premium to Caladrius’ market cap at closing bell on Tuesday. Caladrius’ shares $CLBS were up 20% on the news before the opening…

Click here to view original post