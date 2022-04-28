Educate to Indoctrinate: Education Systems Were First Designed to Suppress Dissent

April 28, 2022

Public primary schools were created by states to reinforce obedience among the masses and maintain social order, rather than serve as a tool for upward social mobility, suggests a study from UC San Diego political scientist Agustina Paglayan.

