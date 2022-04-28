Educate to Indoctrinate: Education Systems Were First Designed to Suppress Dissent

Public primary schools were created by states to reinforce obedience among the masses and maintain social order, rather than serve as a tool for upward social mobility, suggests a study from UC San Diego political scientist Agustina Paglayan.
