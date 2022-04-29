Arie and Dan Belldegrun are building biotech campuses around the globe — with a newly raised $3B fund to keep the dirt flying

The biotech sector on Nasdaq may have been blighted by imploding stock prices, the generalists long gone in search of greener fields as the bears rule the once booming industry. But while the emphasis inside many biotechs now may be more about conserving cash in the bank than raising money or expanding the pipeline, fresh billions are still rolling into the industry — only this time the money is coming from a lineup of sovereign wealth funds and other global players getting behind a record-setting life science real estate fund that’s the brainchild of Kite founder Arie Belldegrun and his son Dan.

The father/son team walked me through the $3 billion in fundraising they’ve completed for Breakthrough Properties, a joint venture struck between their Bellco Capital group and Tishman Speyer, a major league developer and investor which has been putting up Pfizer’s new world headquarters, among other things. The JV…

