‘Natural evolution’: Carisma’s scientific co-founder moves into the CSO post; Vas Narasimhan enlists Ronny Gal to help with Novartis revamp

Michael Klichinsky

When Michael Klichinsky was working with the famed Penn researchers Carl June and Saar Gill as a grad student, he didn’t picture a C-suite title in his future. But after co-founding a biotech with Gill in 2016 to go after a new cancer destroying frontier in drug development, that started to change.

“It was such a cool idea, and when we first thought it up, our initial goal was, ‘Wow, what if we could really make these cells eat anything we want to?’” Klichinsky told Endpoints News about his research that helped found the CAR macrophage technology behind Carisma Therapeutics.

After founding the startup, it took about two years for Klichinsky to leap full-time into the biotech. He climbed from VP of discovery to SVP of research and has since escalated another rung of the ladder to CSO. From…

