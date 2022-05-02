SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ACAD) today announced that a virtual meeting of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Psychopharmacologic Drugs Advisory Committee to review the resubmitted supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for pimavanserin for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Alzheimer’s disease psychosis (ADP) has been scheduled for June 17, 2022. The target action date for the application is August 4, 2022. “We appreciate
Click here to view original post
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Advisory Committee Meeting to Review Resubmission of Supplemental New Drug Application for NUPLAZID® (pimavanserin) for the Treatment of Alzheimer’s Disease Psychosis Scheduled for June 17, 2022
SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ACAD) today announced that a virtual meeting of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Psychopharmacologic Drugs Advisory Committee to review the resubmitted supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for pimavanserin for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Alzheimer’s disease psychosis (ADP) has been scheduled for June 17, 2022. The target action date for the application is August 4, 2022. “We appreciate