Acadia Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ACAD) today announced that it will participate at the following upcoming investor conferences: BofA Securities 2022 Healthcare Conference Fireside Chat: Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 3:20 p.m. Pacific Time in Las Vegas, NV 2022 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference Fireside Chat: Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 4:05 p.m. Eastern Time in New York, NY Live webcasts of the presentations will be accessible on the company’s website, w

