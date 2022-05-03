Acadia Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

May 3, 2022 Mary Canady News Comments Off on Acadia Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ACAD) today announced that it will participate at the following upcoming investor conferences: BofA Securities 2022 Healthcare Conference Fireside Chat: Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 3:20 p.m. Pacific Time in Las Vegas, NV 2022 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference Fireside Chat: Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 4:05 p.m. Eastern Time in New York, NY Live webcasts of the presentations will be accessible on the company’s website, w
Click here to view original post