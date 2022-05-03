Cellics Therapeutics Receives First IND Allowance by FDA for Its Innovative Cellular Nanoparticle (CNP) Technology

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cellics Therapeutics, Inc., a biotech startup company using the innovative Cellular Nanoparticle (CNP) Technology for the treatment and prevention of infectious and inflammatory diseases, announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has allowed the Investigational New Drug (IND) application for its lead drug product CTI-005, Human Red Blood Cell Nanosponges, for patients hospitalized with methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) or methi

Click here to view original post