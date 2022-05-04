 Accelerated Biosciences and Pluristyx Announce Availability of Human Trophoblast Stem Cell (hTSC) Derived iPSCs

CARLSBAD, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– #acceleratedbio–Accelerated Biosciences, a regenerative medicine innovator of proprietary human trophoblast stem cells (hTSCs), announced an agreement for Pluristyx, Inc., an advanced therapy tools and services biotechnology company, to provide iPSCs derived from hTSCs procured under Good Tissue Practices (GTP) for research evaluation. Finding the ideal source of stem cells remains a challenge in cell and gene therapy. hTSCs overcome these challenges as they are ethically sou

Click here to view original post