Illumina forced to pay almost $334M as it loses DNA sequencing patent case

A federal jury in Delaware on Friday ordered Illumina to pay Complete Genomics Inc., a subsidiary of the BGI Group, the world’s largest maker of commercial genetic sequencers, almost $334 million, finding Illumina infringed on two DNA sequencing patents.

The case, began in 2019 when CGI sued the San Diego-based biotech over the patents, alleging that Illumina’s “two-channel” sequencing system and its kits that prepare DNA fragments for sequencing violated CGI’s patent rights.

The jury found that Illumina directly induced its customers to infringe and contributed to their infringement. The jury also rejected Illumina’s arguments that the patents are invalid as obvious.

While the jury found that CGI also infringed on two of three Illumina patents involving similar technology, the jury held that the claims involving all three were invalid and CGI is not liable for any damages.

Sequencing company MGI Tech, which CGI became a part of in 2018,…

Click here to view original post