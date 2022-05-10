Salk Institute welcomes biopharmaceutical executive Carol Gallagher as new trustee

LA JOLLA—The Salk Institute Board of Trustees welcomes its newest member, Carol Gallagher. Chaired by Marna C. Whittington, the Salk Board helps drive the direction of the world-renowned biological research facility founded by polio vaccine pioneer Jonas Salk in 1960.

Gallagher brings a wealth of experience in the business and investment side of the life sciences industry to Salk’s board. She is a venture partner at New Enterprise Associates (NEA), a US-based, worldwide venture capital firm focused on a variety of investment stages ranging from seed through growth stage, and across a broad array of industry sectors. She has 30 years of experience in commercial, drug development and business development roles. Gallagher’s current work focuses on the biopharmaceutical industry.

Additionally, Gallagher serves as a public company director at Turning…

Click here to view original post