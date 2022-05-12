PCI further expands into New England with fill-finish upgrade in New Hampshire

A Philadelphia-based CDMO will drop $100 million into its aseptic liquid fill-finish and sterile lyophilization technology at its recently-acquired Bedford, NH campus.

PCI Pharma bought the Lyophilization Services of that New England site at the end of 2021. The new expansion will add a 50,000 square-foot facility that features a fill-finish line with a fully isolated containment system. It will have the capacity to fill 400 vials per minute, which will help PCI up its speed and get therapies to patients quicker.

The announcement is the latest in a string of moves across the world. It has expanded locations in Rockford, IL; San Diego; Melbourne, Australia and Berlin in recent years. The company will also increase capacity at sites in Spain and Wisconsin soon, the press release said.

“We are excited to introduce clients to our newest facility, which is part of our broader strategy to…

Click here to view original post