May 13, 2022 Mary Canady News Comments Off on Salk Institute hosts Louis Vuitton fashion show

LA JOLLA—The Salk Institute was proud to host French luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton and guests on May 12 for a private fashion show presenting the brand’s Cruise 2023 collection. The show was the first event of its kind to be held at the Institute.

Louis Vuitton fashion show at the Salk Institute, May 12, 2022.
Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

“Salk has a global reputation as ‘a cathedral to science, an homage to art,’’’ says Salk President Rusty Gage. “The Institute’s founder, Jonas Salk, understood that art and science come from the same creative source. It was his intention that his Institute become a place where scientists and artists could both find inspiration, and we’re honored that Louis Vuitton…
