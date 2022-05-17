Salk Institute’s Terrence Sejnowski awarded Gruber Prize

LA JOLLA—Salk Institute Professor Terrence Sejnowski has been awarded the 2022 Gruber Neuroscience Prize by the Gruber Foundation for his “pioneering contributions to computational and theoretical neuroscience.” He shares the $500,000 award with Larry Abbott of Columbia University, Emery Neal Brown of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Massachusetts General Hospital, and Haim Sompolinsky of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and Harvard University.

“Terry is a trailblazer who has revolutionized the field of computational neuroscience,” says Salk President Rusty Gage. “He has created novel computational models to better understand brain function, which may aid researchers in developing new therapies for neurological disorders.”

Sejnowski, who is head of Salk’s Computational Neurobiology Laboratory and a distinguished professor at UC San Diego, has helped shape fields of neuroeconomics, neuroanatomy, neurophysiology, psychology…

