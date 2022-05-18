Autobahn Therapeutics Announces Emerging Preclinical Data Demonstrating Ability of CNS-Delivered Thyromimetics to Promote Remyelination

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Autobahn Therapeutics, a biotechnology company focused on restoring hope for people affected by CNS disorders, today announced new preclinical data supporting the potential of its novel CNS-directed thyromimetic program to induce remyelination in models where loss of myelin is a key driver of disease. The results highlight the utility of Autobahn’s lead program, ABX-002, in demyelinating diseases. ABX-002 is an amide prodrug which readily crosses the blood-brain barr

Click here to view original post