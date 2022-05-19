Be Bio and Resilience Announce Strategic Collaboration to Manufacture Engineered B Cells, a New Class of Cellular Medicines

May 19, 2022 Mary Canady News Comments Off on Be Bio and Resilience Announce Strategic Collaboration to Manufacture Engineered B Cells, a New Class of Cellular Medicines

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. & SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Be Biopharma and National Resilience today announced a strategic collaboration to advance initial programs in Be Bio’s rare disease pipeline.
Click here to view original post