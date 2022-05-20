Ex-Takeda exec hits the ground running at the helm of rare disease biotech — with 3 priorities off the bat; Seasoned CEO jumps to ALS upstart

Tauhid Ali

? After spending years in the biopharma and rare disease space, Tauhid Ali finally got the opportunity to fulfill a personal ambition: to co-found and create a biotech company in the rare disease space. And he’s officially joining the transatlantic biotech, which has personnel in both the UK and the US, as CEO.

After the company was founded in the second half of 2021, Oak Hill Bio officially emerged from stealth in February with Takeda throwing its weight behind the biotech — by out-licensing Takeda assets and taking an equity stake in the company. Takeda sent over some talent to kick things off with a bang: CMO Victoria Niklas, most recently global program leader a Takeda asset, now one of Oak Hill’s lead programs, as well as Norman Barton, the exec behind the other lead program at Oak Hill. Daniel Curran, Takeda’s head…

Click here to view original post