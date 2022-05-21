Amid monkeypox fears, biotechs spring to action; Moderna’s CFO trouble; Cuts, cuts everywhere; Crafting the right proteins; and more

Welcome back to Endpoints Weekly, your review of the week’s top biopharma headlines. Want this in your inbox every Saturday morning? Current Endpoints readers can visit their reader profile to add Endpoints Weekly. New to Endpoints? Sign up here.

It’s always a bittersweet moment saying goodbye, but as Josh Sullivan goes off to new adventures we are grateful for the way he’s built up the Endpoints Manufacturing section — which the rest of the team will now carry forward. If you’re not already, this may be a good time to sign up for your weekly dose of drug manufacturing news. Thank you for reading and wish you a restful weekend.

Amid monkeypox fears, biotechs spring to action

With a rapid rise of monkeypox cases causing concerns around the world, vaccine procurement is weighing on the mind…

Click here to view original post