SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Element Biosciences Inc., developer of the Element AVITI™ System, a new and disruptive DNA sequencing platform, today announced the appointment of Mark Aitkenhead, PhD, as Chief Commercial Officer. In this role, Dr. Aitkenhead will build, guide and manage the customer-facing functions of the company, including sales, marketing, customer support and training. As a member of the executive leadership team, he will also develop and implement strategies for driving adopti
Click here to view original post
Element Biosciences Appoints Mark Aitkenhead, PhD, as Chief Commercial Officer
SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Element Biosciences Inc., developer of the Element AVITI™ System, a new and disruptive DNA sequencing platform, today announced the appointment of Mark Aitkenhead, PhD, as Chief Commercial Officer. In this role, Dr. Aitkenhead will build, guide and manage the customer-facing functions of the company, including sales, marketing, customer support and training. As a member of the executive leadership team, he will also develop and implement strategies for driving adopti