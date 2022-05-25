Salk Institute receives Charity Navigator’s highest rating for eleventh consecutive time

LA JOLLA—For the eleventh consecutive time, the Salk Institute has earned the highest ranking—4 out of 4 stars—from Charity Navigator, America’s largest independent charity and nonprofit evaluator. Only two percent of the approximately 10,000 nonprofits evaluated have achieved this recognition 10 consecutive times. The coveted ranking indicates the Salk Institute has demonstrated strong financial health and commitment to accountability and transparency, outperforming most other charities in the United States with respect to executing best fiscal practices and carrying out its mission in a financially efficient way.

“We are proud to once again receive Charity Navigator’s highest level of fiscal accountability and transparency among our peers,” says Salk President Rusty Gage. “Donations to Salk help drive life-changing research in aging, cancer, neuroscience, climate change and other critical areas.”

Charity Navigator's data-driven analysis of the 1.5 million American charities has been covered by

