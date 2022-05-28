Element Biosciences Debuts New Headquarters in San Diego

May 26, 2022 Mary Canady News Comments Off on Element Biosciences Debuts New Headquarters in San Diego

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Element Biosciences Inc., developer of the Element AVITI™ System, a new and disruptive DNA sequencing platform, today announced that it has moved its headquarters to the Alexandria Tech Center located on the 37-acre, 14-building campus in the Sorrento Mesa life science hub of San Diego, California. Alexandria Tech Center includes amenities such as a fitness center, fire pits, meditation gardens, eateries and conference space. Element will anchor 10055 Barnes Canyon R
