Lassen Therapeutics Announces Presentation at Keystone Symposia Conference on IL-11 Receptor-blocking as a Novel Therapeutic Approach for Lung Fibrosis

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lassen Therapeutics, a biotech company developing breakthrough antibody therapeutics as potential treatments for fibrosis, rare diseases and oncology, today announced plans to present a poster on IL-11 receptor-blocking as a novel therapeutic approach for lung fibrosis at the upcoming Keystone Symposia Conference on Tissue Fibrosis and Repair: Mechanisms, Human Disease and Therapies being held in Keystone, Colorado, June 12-16, 2022. The presentation will describe de

Click here to view original post