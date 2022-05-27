Ambrx Biopharma Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ambrx Biopharma Inc., or Ambrx, (NYSE: AMAM), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company using an expanded genetic code technology platform to create Engineered Precision Biologics (EPBs), today announced that Feng Tian, Ph.D., Chairman of the Board, President and CEO of Ambrx, will participate in two upcoming investor conferences in June. Cowen’s 3rd Annual Oncology Innovation Summit. Dr. Tian will participate in an analyst led fireside chat on Thursday, June 2 at 1

Click here to view original post