Guardant Health fires back at Illumina suit, claiming retaliation over its role in FTC antitrust investigation

Two months ago, Illumina sued Guardant Health’s two co-founders (and ex-Illumina employees), Helmy Eltoukhy and Amirali Talasaz, alleging the pair stole trade secrets, and used Illumina services and equipment to set up the company. At the time, Guardant hit back — claiming it was retaliation.

“Illumina filed a lawsuit against Guardant to protect its intellectual property rights,” an Illumina spokesperson wrote at the time. “There is no merit to Guardant’s claim that the lawsuit was filed to suppress competition in the market.”

Now Guardant Health has filed a motion to dismiss the case.

Filed on Wednesday, the motion is being heard in the US District Court in Delaware. The 32-page document starts to lay out Guardant’s first argument about the timing of the case and delves headfirst into its own arguments for why the…

