SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) (“QuidelOrtho”) announced completion of the transaction combining Quidel Corporation (“Quidel”) and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (“Ortho”), creating QuidelOrtho, a leading in vitro diagnostics company. The new company, headquartered in San Diego, California, generated more than $3.5 billion in combined revenues in 2021 and has approximately 6,000 employees. QuidelOrtho will trade on the Nasdaq Global Select Market und
Click here to view original post
QuidelOrtho Formed by the Completion of Transaction Combining Quidel and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics
SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) (“QuidelOrtho”) announced completion of the transaction combining Quidel Corporation (“Quidel”) and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (“Ortho”), creating QuidelOrtho, a leading in vitro diagnostics company. The new company, headquartered in San Diego, California, generated more than $3.5 billion in combined revenues in 2021 and has approximately 6,000 employees. QuidelOrtho will trade on the Nasdaq Global Select Market und