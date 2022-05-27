QuidelOrtho Formed by the Completion of Transaction Combining Quidel and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) (“QuidelOrtho”) announced completion of the transaction combining Quidel Corporation (“Quidel”) and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (“Ortho”), creating QuidelOrtho, a leading in vitro diagnostics company. The new company, headquartered in San Diego, California, generated more than $3.5 billion in combined revenues in 2021 and has approximately 6,000 employees. QuidelOrtho will trade on the Nasdaq Global Select Market und
