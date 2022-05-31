seqWell and Element Biosciences Partner to Demonstrate Sequencing Performance of Multiplexed plexWell Technology With the AVITI System

May 31, 2022 Mary Canady News Comments Off on seqWell and Element Biosciences Partner to Demonstrate Sequencing Performance of Multiplexed plexWell Technology With the AVITI System

BEVERLY, Mass. & SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–seqWell, a global provider of genomic library workflow solutions including the plexWell™ next-generation sequencing (NGS) multiplexing technology, today announced a partnership with Element Biosciences Inc., developer of the Element AVITI™ System. seqWell and Element have collaborated to demonstrate multiplexed library preparation and sequencing for hundreds of samples using plexWell products with Element’s next-generation benchtop sequencer, the AVI
Click here to view original post