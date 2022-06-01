Gratitude Expressions Between Co-Workers Improve Cardiovascular Responses to Stress

A study from the University of California’s Rady School of Management finds teammates who thanked each other before performing a high-stress task had a better cardiovascular response, compared to teams who did not express gratitude.
