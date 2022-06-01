Wugen to Participate in Upcoming June Investor Conferences

ST. LOUIS & SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wugen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of off-the-shelf cell therapies to treat a broad range of hematological and solid tumor malignancies, today announced that management will participate in two upcoming investor conferences in June: Jefferies Healthcare Conference Format: Presentation Presentation Date/Time: Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. ET Location: New York City 2022 Truist Securities symposia-cel Format: Pan

Click here to view original post