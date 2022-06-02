Graphic Warnings on Cigarette Labels Led Smokers to Hide Packs

Graphic warning labels led smokers to hide their packs but not change other smoking behaviors according to report by University of California San Diego Herbert Wertheim School of Public Health and Human Longevity Science researchers.

