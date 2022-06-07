Preuss Graduates Reach for the Stars

The Preuss School UC San Diego’s Class of 2022 will be honored at an in-person ceremony on June 16. Among the 116 graduates, 96% were admitted to a four-year university and all will be the first in their family to graduate from college.

