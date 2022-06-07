Salk Institute appoints Bryan Robinson vice president of external relations

LA JOLLA—The Salk Institute announced today the appointment of Bryan Robinson as vice president of external relations. Effective July 8, 2022, he will oversee the Institute’s philanthropic efforts, communications, public programs and events.

Robinson joins Salk from The Jackson Laboratory, an independent, nonprofit biomedical research institution headquartered in Bar Harbor, Maine, which includes a National Cancer Institute-designated Cancer Center, a genomic medicine institute in Connecticut and additional facilities located around the world. There he served as the vice president for advancement and a senior member of the president’s executive committee, leading and assisting with the institution’s day-to-day governance, including academic and business partnerships, public and internal relations and capital projects, as well as oversight of the full spectrum of major and principal gifts fundraising and stewardship.

"We are very fortunate…

